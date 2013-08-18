What To Watch For In Patriots 'Dress Rehearsal' Game Vs. PanthersYes, it's still the preseason. But if you're going to get fully invested in a preseason game, this is the one.

David Price Pitches 8 Shutout Innings, Red Sox Beat Indians 7-0 To Earn Series Split The Red Sox are at 90 wins and counting for the season.

Tom Brady's Trainer Alex Guerrero Reportedly On Patriots Team Flight To CarolinaHas Bill Belichick eased up on his restrictions for Tom Brady's personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero?

Mitch Moreland Leaves Finale Vs. Indians With Left Knee ContusionRed Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland had to leave Thursday's afternoon tilt against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning with a knee injury.

'Little Mountain' Kyrie Irving Honored By Standing Rock Sioux Tribe In North DakotaCeltics guard Kyrie Irving has a new name after being honored by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in Fort Yates, North Dakota on Thursday.